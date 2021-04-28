Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.48. 50,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,332. The company has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.85 and a 200 day moving average of $435.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

