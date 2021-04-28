Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO traded down $7.94 on Wednesday, reaching $458.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.85 and its 200 day moving average is $435.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

