Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.85 and its 200-day moving average is $435.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

