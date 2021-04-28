Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 1,478 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. The firm has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

