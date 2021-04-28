Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $251.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,901. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.