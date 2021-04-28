Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 692,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 85,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.