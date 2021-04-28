Brokerages Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post $1.73 EPS

Analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,712,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.