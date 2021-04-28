Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. 462,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

