Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.58. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 318,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 199,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

