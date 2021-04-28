Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

