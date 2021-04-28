Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

