Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report sales of $87.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $96.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $346.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $353.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $381.04 million, with estimates ranging from $356.12 million to $418.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

