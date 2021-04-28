Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $531.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $531.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $533.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $534.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Gray Television has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

