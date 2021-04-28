Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $19.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $120.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.27 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $146.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

