Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $805.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $829.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $20,512,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after buying an additional 151,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Nasdaq by 751.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 127,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $104.38 and a 1-year high of $163.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

