Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.42). Nordstrom posted earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock worth $1,695,372. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.