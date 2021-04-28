Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after buying an additional 255,604 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.23.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

