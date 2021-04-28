Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. AMETEK also posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

AME traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $135.07. 737,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

