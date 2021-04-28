Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $148.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.39 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.02.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

