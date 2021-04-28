Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in BOK Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.