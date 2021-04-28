Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

