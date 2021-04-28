Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

CIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $690.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

