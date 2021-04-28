Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $218.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.69 million to $226.95 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $906.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.