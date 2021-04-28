Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.23 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $218.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.69 million to $226.95 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $906.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.