Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $149.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.