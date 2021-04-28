Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post sales of $85.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.21 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $135.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $391.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

