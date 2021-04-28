Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce $77.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.11 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $318.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $348.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.78 million, with estimates ranging from $302.01 million to $363.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $2,445,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.