Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

LECO stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.