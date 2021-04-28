Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LKQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 290,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in LKQ by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in LKQ by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

