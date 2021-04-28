Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $563.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.30 million and the highest is $570.27 million. MRC Global posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

NYSE MRC opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.