Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 355.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

ST traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. 907,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after purchasing an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

