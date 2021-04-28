Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $81.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $85.81 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $78.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $328.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $369.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $390.70 million, with estimates ranging from $369.21 million to $411.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $7,631,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

