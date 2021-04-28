Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.08. Waste Management posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,316. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $136.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

