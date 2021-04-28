Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Express’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

