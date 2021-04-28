Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

