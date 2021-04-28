Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chubb in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $10.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

