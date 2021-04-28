Brokers Issue Forecasts for County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

County Bancorp stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

