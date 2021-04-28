Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gentex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

GNTX stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 317.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,445 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $202,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Gentex by 127.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

