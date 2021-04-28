Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard stock opened at $392.03 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $262.96 and a 1-year high of $392.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.07. The stock has a market cap of $389.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

