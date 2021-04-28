Brokers Offer Predictions for Anthem, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.34 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.