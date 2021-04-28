Brokers Offer Predictions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

CLF stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

