Brokers Offer Predictions for Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GUD. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$704.34 million and a PE ratio of 17.15. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

