Brokers Set Expectations for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $290.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $9,815,808.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,229.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,576 shares of company stock worth $235,380,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,414,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 53.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

