Brokers Set Expectations for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $493.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.91 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

