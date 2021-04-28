Brokers Set Expectations for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

NRZ opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.