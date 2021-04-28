Brokers Set Expectations for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.