Brokers Set Expectations for Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $28.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $6.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.