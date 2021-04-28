Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.14 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.18 by C($1.45). The firm had revenue of C$13.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

