Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

NYSE:BBU opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $44.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.