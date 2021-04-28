Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.