Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.
BEP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
