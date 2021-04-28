Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.